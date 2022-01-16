Digital Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 15,579 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,531% compared to the average daily volume of 955 put options.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

NYSE DLR opened at $155.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

