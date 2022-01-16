Digital Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 15,579 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,531% compared to the average daily volume of 955 put options.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE DLR opened at $155.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
