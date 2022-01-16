Short Interest in Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Decreases By 39.9%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGYRF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Landis+Gyr Group to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.