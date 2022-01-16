Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. Goodman Group has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $19.80.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

