Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GMGSF opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. Goodman Group has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $19.80.
About Goodman Group
