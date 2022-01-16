Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 199 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in National Grid by 58.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in National Grid by 206.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $764.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.