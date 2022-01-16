Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.