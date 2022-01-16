Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MBII. Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.71.

MBII stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

