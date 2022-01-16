Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $524.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 238,351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 78,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

