Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Ryanair stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

