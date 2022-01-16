Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.08.
Ryanair stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
