Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.80.

SNBR stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

