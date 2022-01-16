BlackRock Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,481,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,201,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.23% of PTC worth $1,016,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PTC by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

