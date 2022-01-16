Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

