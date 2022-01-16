Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after acquiring an additional 409,914 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

