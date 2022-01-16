Jennison Associates LLC Sells 30,007 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,592,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,448,000 after acquiring an additional 175,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,887,000 after acquiring an additional 200,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 148,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

TROX opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

