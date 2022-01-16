Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

