Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Edison International worth $26,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,225,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,427,000 after purchasing an additional 98,492 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Edison International by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Edison International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.30%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.