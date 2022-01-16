Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.72 Million Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,912 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Washington Federal worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAFD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

WAFD opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

