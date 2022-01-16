DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $27,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.