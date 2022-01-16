Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $27,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

