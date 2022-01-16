Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,131 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $113,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

