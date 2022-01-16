Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,150,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.