Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

