Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $118.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 319.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.