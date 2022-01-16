Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,393 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of AVDE opened at $64.02 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.73.

