Commerce Bank Has $601,000 Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

