JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

