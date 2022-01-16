TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,898 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Unity Software by 186.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Unity Software by 308.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 105,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $5,999,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,798,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,776,177 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $117.92 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

