Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 345,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,869,198 shares.The stock last traded at $17.80 and had previously closed at $18.70.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Clarivate alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.