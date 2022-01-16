NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 331 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in International Paper by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in International Paper by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

