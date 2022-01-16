NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,303 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 29.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $187.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

