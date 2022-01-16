Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

ONTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.78% and a negative net margin of 8,294.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.