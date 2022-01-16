CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

CRWD stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.