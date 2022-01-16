NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 101,911 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,911 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.17% of Spire worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on SR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.