Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Securities raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

HXL opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 486,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $18,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 267,201 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

