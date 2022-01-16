TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Shares of WSO opened at $298.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.61. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.10 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

