KeyCorp Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $371.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $363.00 to $371.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.61.

ESS stock opened at $343.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.97. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $235.19 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

