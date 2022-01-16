Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Sells $142,500.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.