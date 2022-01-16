Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Sells $142,500.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

