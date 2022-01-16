Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,233 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

