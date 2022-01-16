Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,173 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

