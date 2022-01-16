Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $607,000 in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of LexinFintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 68.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 267,188 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 196.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,150.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 159,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.16.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $635.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.75 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.