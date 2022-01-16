Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.32.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mattel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.