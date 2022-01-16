Short Interest in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Rises By 63.2%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,200 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the December 15th total of 450,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 883,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 200,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCRN shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

DCRN stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

