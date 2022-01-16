China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. China Recycling Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $14.39.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

