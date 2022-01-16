Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

