Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.07.

Splunk stock opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. Splunk’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

