QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

QNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

