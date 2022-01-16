Piper Sandler Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $38.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.