TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Lowered to $72.00 at DA Davidson

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of TA stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $656.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 21.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

