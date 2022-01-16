Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

Get Offerpad alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 9.79.

OPAD stock opened at 4.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.03. Offerpad has a 1-year low of 4.22 and a 1-year high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Offerpad news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,664,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.