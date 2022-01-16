OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSIS stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

