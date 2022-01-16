Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.58 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Olin worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

